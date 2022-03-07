Viridian Ria LLC Buys Shares of 162,429 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 162,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,686,000. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $2.18 on Monday, hitting $89.00. 20,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,736. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.02. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

