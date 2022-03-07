Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Receives GBX 174 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 174 ($2.33).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.36) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 164 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

LON PHP traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 136.10 ($1.83). 6,946,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,758,252. The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 141.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 150.99. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 129 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170.20 ($2.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 0.63%.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

