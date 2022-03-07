Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 10.00.

OPAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:OPAD traded down 0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,141. Offerpad has a 12 month low of 2.96 and a 12 month high of 20.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 4.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Offerpad by 880.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Offerpad during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Offerpad during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

