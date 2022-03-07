Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cfra dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 19,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.75.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,122,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,121,000 after acquiring an additional 897,216 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,273,000 after purchasing an additional 77,291 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,063,000 after purchasing an additional 612,002 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,157,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,173,000 after buying an additional 225,435 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,770,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,532,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

