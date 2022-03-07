Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.8% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $63.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 74.34%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,391,520 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.