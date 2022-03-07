Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.58.

RTX stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.34. 258,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,791,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.18 and its 200-day moving average is $88.39. The company has a market cap of $152.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $74.63 and a 12 month high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

