American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 34.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.14.

NYSE AMT traded down $6.58 on Monday, reaching $231.70. The stock had a trading volume of 19,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.25. The stock has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

