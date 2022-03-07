Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $58.41

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.41 and last traded at $61.80, with a volume of 411973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.