Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.22

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.22 and last traded at $54.24, with a volume of 28718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.87.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($82.02) to €78.00 ($87.64) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($76.40) to €70.00 ($78.65) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €75.00 ($84.27) to €82.00 ($92.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

