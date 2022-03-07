Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.18

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.18 and last traded at C$10.94, with a volume of 164178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.72.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OBE. Raymond James increased their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a market cap of C$884.28 million and a P/E ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

