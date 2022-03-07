TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.84

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.84 and last traded at $102.13, with a volume of 2013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Get TFI International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.