Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Short Interest Up 29.0% in February

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,100 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 249,700 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of Home Point Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,440. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $445.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. Home Point Capital has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $12.07.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Home Point Capital by 34.2% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 794,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 202,285 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Point Capital by 43.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 451,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 135,953 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Point Capital by 449.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 118,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

