Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.84

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.84 and last traded at C$8.82, with a volume of 333622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.46.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.59.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86. The company has a market cap of C$761.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26.
About Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
