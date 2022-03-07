Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target to C$55.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EGHSF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.42. 7,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

