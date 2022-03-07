Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) PT Raised to C$21.00 at TD Securities

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on OR. Scotiabank cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.
OR traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.96. 21,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,078. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.76. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
