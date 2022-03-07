Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) PT Raised to C$21.00 at TD Securities

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OR. Scotiabank cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

OR traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.96. 21,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,078. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.76. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 82,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after buying an additional 266,876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

