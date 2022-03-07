American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Short Interest Update

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the January 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 939,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $41,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.61. 9,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,286. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40. American Water Works has a one year low of $132.37 and a one year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

