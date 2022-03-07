Short Interest in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Grows By 29.3%

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the January 31st total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 9.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 2.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of NYSE ACH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.92. 1,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

