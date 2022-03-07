Divergent Planning LLC Takes $440,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Divergent Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

VTEB traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $52.94. 10,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,693. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $54.54. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

