McLean Asset Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

McLean Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $259,358.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,127 shares of company stock worth $2,814,298 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

NYSE:NOC traded up $14.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $483.21. The company had a trading volume of 41,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $295.87 and a 1 year high of $477.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

