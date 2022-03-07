McLean Asset Management Corp Has $247,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 380.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after purchasing an additional 410,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Stryker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 444,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

NYSE:SYK traded down $11.49 on Monday, reaching $255.61. The stock had a trading volume of 30,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,153. The company has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $227.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

