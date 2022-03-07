Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) will post sales of $687.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $658.20 million to $720.00 million. Green Plains posted sales of $553.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

NASDAQ GPRE traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $31.57. 23,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,878. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $16,971,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Green Plains by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 136,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 49,267 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 239,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Green Plains by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

