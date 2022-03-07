Advance Capital Management Inc. Takes $324.91 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,105,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,914,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 66.5% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.34. 719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,502. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $54.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.