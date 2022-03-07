Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Inseego alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Inseego by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 71,975 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 433,156 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.69. 20,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,006. Inseego has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $493.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inseego (Get Rating)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.