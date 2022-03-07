Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Decreased by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,972,850 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 260,420 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 4.7% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $175,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,378 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 35,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 17,353 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,663,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.58. 48,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,995. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,003 shares of company stock worth $1,548,136 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

