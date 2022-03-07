Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.45

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.45 and last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 59565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,755 shares of company stock worth $8,483,584. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,236,000. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

