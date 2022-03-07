E&G Advisors LP Buys 1,969 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $23.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $170.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

