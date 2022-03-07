HaloDAO (RNBW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $62,869.00

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. HaloDAO has a market cap of $172,298.67 and $62,869.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 96.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00043189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.70 or 0.06656500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,323.55 or 0.99842521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00047755 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

