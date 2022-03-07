AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,257,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,717,200 shares during the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti makes up approximately 1.8% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $68,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 46.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,260,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,423,000 after purchasing an additional 398,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 589,236 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 32,611 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,708,000 after acquiring an additional 316,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 297,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,389. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1446 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

