Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $67.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping traded as high as $58.75 and last traded at $58.71, with a volume of 3827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 259,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 229,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 141,693 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 888.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,133,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $810.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 36.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.23%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

