McLean Asset Management Corp Has $459,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.98. The stock had a trading volume of 61,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $126.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.32.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.