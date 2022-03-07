Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Short Interest Update

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the January 31st total of 49,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In related news, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $3,745,288.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $25,224.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 95.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 81.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $907.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

About Republic Bancorp (Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

