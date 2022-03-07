McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 3.0% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $84.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.09. The company has a market cap of $359.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $84.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.