Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $157.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $140.73 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

