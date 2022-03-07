Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Up 55.6% in February

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MARUY traded up $1.95 on Monday, hitting $112.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.91. Marubeni has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

Get Marubeni alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MARUY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.