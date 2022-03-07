Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the January 31st total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

FSUGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

FSUGY stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $28.00. 45,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.215 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

