Advance Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of MDYV stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,067. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $73.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.27.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
