PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in PayPal by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its position in PayPal by 3.2% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in PayPal by 85.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,419,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,704,000 after buying an additional 654,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

Shares of PYPL traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,508,725. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.50 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

