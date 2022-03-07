Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.50. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 110,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 759,426 shares.The stock last traded at $16.49 and had previously closed at $15.17.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

