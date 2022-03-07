Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Siena Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $942,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,879. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $204.01 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.63.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.