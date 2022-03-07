Beefy.Finance Hits Market Cap of $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $75.04 or 0.00192051 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00026023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.08 or 0.00348248 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00056199 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008134 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

