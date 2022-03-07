Pinkcoin (PINK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,164.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $948,425.69 and $3,164.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00229709 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003907 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000802 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00033595 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,213,854 coins and its circulating supply is 434,953,418 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

