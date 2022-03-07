iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Increased by MTC Wealth Management LLC

MTC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 6.7% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $18,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

IJH opened at $260.97 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $240.46 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.61.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

