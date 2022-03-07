Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.100-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.29 billion.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,684. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.13. Polaris has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.93.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Polaris by 64.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after buying an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 18,907.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,332,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Polaris by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

