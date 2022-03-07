Berkshire Money Management Inc. Takes $9.84 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 298,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,835,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November comprises 1.4% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNOV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 94.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 25.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BNOV traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.83. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,733. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11.

