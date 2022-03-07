LGT Capital Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,860 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. FMR LLC raised its position in BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,354,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BCE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,205,000 after acquiring an additional 334,072 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. National Bank Financial increased their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $55.98. The stock had a trading volume of 44,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,623. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.62. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $55.96.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.39%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

