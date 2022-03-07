Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,705 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $150.85. 14,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.27. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.14 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The firm has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

