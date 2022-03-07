Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Stake Reduced by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 24.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after buying an additional 257,208 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,915,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,235,000 after buying an additional 350,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,326,000 after buying an additional 201,999 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after buying an additional 201,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 15,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,107. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

