British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Up 57.8% in February

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the January 31st total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE BTI traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.81. 217,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,240,893. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.30) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.