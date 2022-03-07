Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Lowered to $36.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $41.89.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,488. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.78. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $30,615,139,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $11,993,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $8,471,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after buying an additional 119,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.