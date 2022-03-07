LGT Capital Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,535,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 555,250 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 2.5% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $95,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 11,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $33,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,072,230 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. upped their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

Shares of NEM traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.91. 337,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,928,408. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average of $58.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

